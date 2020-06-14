Harry F. Reinert Jr.Harry F Reinert Jr passed away May 15, 2020, one week shy of his 91st birthday, after a year-long battle with cancer. His oldest son, Harry III, and step-daughter Laura were at his bedside when he died peacefully after declaring "Let's get on with this."Harry was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on May 29, 1929. After graduating from high school, Harry enlisted in the army in 1946 and then attended Southern Illinois University in the fall of 1948. He moved to Seattle in 1951 with his first wife, Rosalie, and his infant son Harry III to attend the UW. In 1957, he began his 30 year teaching career at Edmonds High School where he found his true calling. Harry and Rosalie had four more sons from 1956 through 1967, Tom, Ted, Andrew and Rick, but then separated and divorced in 1969.Through a fortunate circumstance of mutual acquaintance, Harry met MaryAnne Porter whom he married on Halloween of 1969. This whirlwind romance turned into a marriage that lasted for 44 years, until MaryAnne's death in 2013. Harry and MaryAnne set up house in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood and the following summer they had their son Lionel. They moved to Vashon Island after he retired from teaching in 1988. Following MaryAnne's death he moved to West Seattle and then to Mill Creek.Harry is survived by his sons Harry III, Tom, Ted, Andrew, Rick and Lionel, his step-daughters Laura and Ruth, five grandchildren Heather, Kevin, Jeanette, Madelyne and Nickolas, and four great-grandchildren Gary, Iris, Levi, and Benjamin. Harry asked that his ashes be scattered near a favorite fishing spot along Icicle Creek near Leavenworth, where he and MaryAnne spent many enjoyable vacations. Donations in Harry's name can be made to KNKX-FM, the station he was listening to when he passed away.More details of Harry's lifecan be found at