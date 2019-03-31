Harry L. Schmitt



Harry Linus Schmitt, son of Matt and Catherine Schmitt, was born Dec 21, 1933 in Salem, SD. He passed away March 21, 2019 in Tacoma. He graduated from Business School, spent 2 years in the USMC, and concluded his long career in Finance with retirement from WA St. DSHS after 21 years of service. During retirement he spent 5 years as the Ombudsman at Mt St Vincent's Retirement Home.



He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, visiting Pto. Vallarta, working in his yard, bowling, and organizing his church's Senior Group activities.



Harry was an honest and kind man and will be missed terribly.



He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Anne, his parents, and brothers Herman Schmitt and Leonard Schmitt. He is survived by daughters Karen (Tim) Parsons and Anne Schmitt.



Services to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle on April 7 at 1:00pm. Reception to follow.