Harry "Larry" Laurence Hill
Larry passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 at age 91. He was the son of Harry and Antoinette Hill and grew up in Roslyn Washington with his two brothers Bertrand and Robert. Following high school Larry joined the army and, upon his return, married Joan Rita Pierre. He attended Seattle University and received a degree in electrical engineering followed by a career at Boeing. The loving couple had 7 children, Laurence (Shelley), James (Barbara), Cecelia, Thomas (Lisa), Douglas (Kristie), David (Jennifer), and Teresa. Larry and Joan attended Blessed Sacrament church where they were very active in church and community service. Larry served on the board of directors for Group Health Co-op, Seattle Mental Health and Boeing United Way. He was also a beloved member of Alcoholics Anonymous. After 45 years of marriage Joan passed away. Later, Larry was fortunate enough to find love a 2nd time in a 24-year marriage to Rosemary Rehfield Eide, adding her 4 children to his family. Larry is survived by his wife Rosemary, 2 brothers, 6 children, 4 stepchildren, countless grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of his life will be held at the Graham Visitors Center in the U of W Arboretum on November 2nd at 2 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019