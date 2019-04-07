Home

Harry Spizman

Harry Spizman Obituary
Harry Spizman

5/8/1932 ~ 3/20/2019

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving husband and father Harry Spizman. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Harry completed pharmacy school at the University of Iowa and then moved to Seattle where he worked for many years as a pharmacist. After his retirement from Bartell's he continued to enjoy long walks, great discussions and his bridge groups. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Charlotte, his children Ray, Wendy (Brad) and Paul, and his grandchildren Evan (Janet) and Rachel.

Per his request, his ashes will be scattered and there will be no formal ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, his family suggests contributing to the Seattle Public Library in his honor.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019
