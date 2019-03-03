Haruko Kobuki



Haruko Kobuki was born on January 31, 1919 near Fresno, California.



She spent the majority of her early years in Hiroshima, Japan.



In 1935, she returned to the United States to marry her husband Frank. She passed away peacefully on December 27, 2018.



In 1942 under executive order #9066 the Kobuki family was interned at Tule Lake California. In her free time she loved to travel with Mary Fujita's group. She visited New York, Niagara Falls, Russia, Alaska, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, California, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Reno, and Japan multiple times.



At the age of 91 Haruko said "My sons and their families are so good to me and I am very happy. 3 great grandchildren: Tulio, Kayo, and Braden. They are all lovely. I am 91 years old now, but I take a walk for about 40 minutes everyday for exercise and I am in good health, I am living everyday with gratitude."



She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.



Haruko was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and son Jimmy.



She is survived by her three sons Frank (Yoshiko) Roy, and John (Teresa) Grandchildren John John, Victor, Hiroko (Rick), Michelle, Brian (Aava), her Great Grandchildren Tulio, Kayo, Braden, and Harper.



She was a life long Member of Seattle Buddhist Church; Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Women's Assoc., and Seattle Hiroshima Club.



Private family services were held. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019