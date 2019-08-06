|
|
Haruko Shoji
Haruko Shoji, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on July 26, 2019 in Seattle, at the age of 93. She was born in Seattle on February 21, 1926 to Tokutaro and Rie Nakashima. She married Sam Shoji in 1963 and they raised 2 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam and is survived by sons, Jay (Rebecca) and Brian (Judy) and 5 grandchildren; Emily, Jeffrey, Nathalie, Davis and Evan.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1610 S. King St., Seattle on
Thursday, August 8, 2019, 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peters Episcopal Church, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 6, 2019