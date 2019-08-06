Home

St Peter's Episcopal Church
1610 S King St
Seattle, WA 98144
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
1610 S. King St
Seattle, WA
Haruko Shoji


1926 - 2019
Haruko Shoji Obituary
Haruko Shoji

Haruko Shoji, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on July 26, 2019 in Seattle, at the age of 93. She was born in Seattle on February 21, 1926 to Tokutaro and Rie Nakashima. She married Sam Shoji in 1963 and they raised 2 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam and is survived by sons, Jay (Rebecca) and Brian (Judy) and 5 grandchildren; Emily, Jeffrey, Nathalie, Davis and Evan.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1610 S. King St., Seattle on

Thursday, August 8, 2019, 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peters Episcopal Church, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 6, 2019
