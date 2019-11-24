|
|
Harunobu (Tom) Tamashiro
Tom, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 after experiencing numerous health issues. He had a long career working as an electrical engineer at Boeing. Tom was a Korean War veteran and he was a long-time member of Faith Bible Church in Seattle.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Yaeko; daughters Joyce Tamashiro-Takasugi (Rex), Karen Furukawa (Karl) and Sharon Rustia (Roney); 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. His family and friends will miss this beloved old character.
He will be interred in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. A private family service will be held in January.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019