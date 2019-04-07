Haruso Taketa



Haruso "Horace" "Tak" Taketa passed away peacefully on October 12, 2018 at age 86 at his home in Kent, WA surrounded by the love of his family. Despite having congestive heart failure, he lived life to the fullest and always greeted everyone with a smile and a wave.



Born in Kent, WA in 1932, he went to Hiroshima, Japan in 1940 to help his ailing grandparents. Upon his return after the war, Haruso was reunited with his family in Quincy, WA where in high school he quickly excelled both academically and in athletics. Haruso attended Washington State College (now WSU) before being drafted into the US Army. His military service from 1956 to 1959 included being stationed in Korea, Japan, and Fort Lewis. While stationed in Japan, Haruso married Sonoe Danbara and celebrated 61 years of marriage. Haruso also had a 36 year career in the grocery business where he was a produce manager.



Haruso was an active member of his church, the Boys Scouts, Bon Odori festivals, and a coordinator of the Nikkei Concerns pickleball program. He enjoyed time with family and friends, watching sports, traveling, and especially rooting his granddaughters on to many softball championships. Haruso is leaving a legacy of a life well lived.



Haruso is survived by his wife Sonoe Taketa; sons Daniel Taketa (Stephanie) and Neal Taketa; daughter Kristine Simons (Doyle); sisters Kiyoko Takashima, Alice Wong, and Dianne Sawa (Kiyo); brother Mun Taketa; sister-in-law Michiko Taketa; granddaughters Sarah,



Megan, and Molly Taketa; and an abundance of loving extended family members. He is also preceded in death by parents Shikao and Shimano Taketa; brother Fred Taketa; brothers-in-law Sadamu Takashima and John Wong; and sister-in-law Arlene Taketa.



A memorial service will be held Saturday April 13, 2019, 2:00PM at Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, 1427 S. Main St.



Seattle, WA 98144.



Remembrances may be made in Haruso Taketa's name to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple or Swedish Medical Center Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019