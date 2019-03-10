Harvey Bell, JR.



Harvey Foster Bell, Jr. was born in Seattle March 9th 1947. He left this earth at his home in Seattle on November 26th 2018 from a brief battle with brain cancer.



Harvey attended the University of Washington. He was well read with an interest in ancient history. He resided in Forks, WA in the 70's and 80's working as a logger. Harvey enjoyed the camaraderie with the men he worked with in the "woods". The timber industry took him to Alaska where he honed his skills in human resources with a Native Tribe. He resided in Ketchikan then Juneau until 1997. He returned to Washington where he retired from the Department of Labor and industries in 2009.



Harvey was a memorable man. He lived life to the fullest and lived in the present, seeming younger than his actual age. He valued his family and friendships. He made time for his friends and always had a helping hand for others. Harvey enjoyed music, reading, travelling and of course the horse track. On a summers day you could find him at Emerald Downs in the paddock cheering on one of his horses.



He is survived by his wife Debbie MacDonald. Happy hour on the condo rooftop with Debbie was a perfect evening for Harvey. He was a loving father to his two daughters; Siobhan (Matt) Ecker and Nicole (Bobby) Iverson. Harvey cherished his role as Papa to his 4 grandchildren; Colton, Ashlynn, Madelin and Miles.



Your life was a blessing,



Your memory a treasure



You are loved beyond words



And missed beyond measure Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019