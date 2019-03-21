Harvey H. Potter



Harvey H. Potter was born December 17, 1928 to Edna and Harry Potter in Spokane, WA; joining his beloved sister, Julia.



Upon graduating from John Rogers High School in Spokane, Harvey went on to serve in the U.S. Army. Soon after, he met his wife of 61 years, Marita. The couple moved to Seattle where Harvey was afforded the opportunity to begin working for the Boeing Company for the next 37 years.



In 1967, Harvey and Marita moved their young family of three to Bellevue, for which they called home for 50 years.



When Harvey wasn't at work, you would likely find him on the golf course competing and winning many golf competitions around the Puget Sound and the Northwest. He was a long-time member of the Fir State Golf Club, the first African-American golf club in the city of Seattle.



Harvey passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and beloved wife, "Rita". He is survived by his sister Julia Doyle, children Deborah Vassar (Kenny), Shari Watts, Robert Potter (Carol); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



A celebration of his life will be



held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019,



at 11 a.m. at First AME Church,



1522 14th Avenue, Seattle.



A repass & interment will follow.



Visitation will be held on Monday,



March 25, at Sunset Hills Funeral



Home, 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019