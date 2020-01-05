|
In Memory of a
Beloved Father and Grandfather,
Harvey Leo Rosenbloom
Born June 16, 1930 in Springfield, MA, Harvey passed away January 5, 2010 in Bremerton, WA. Harvey loved life and each of his children and grandchildren. Married to Charlotte Frank Rosenbloom from 1959 to 1972, the couple's family grew to include 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Dad's proudest accomplishments in life were his family and participation in his community. Always up for an outing or event, Harvey said "Yes!" to every invitation extended. His greatest enjoyments were coffee and conversation, especially a good debate! From the late 1950's, Harvey was involved in Seattle and Washington state politics. A proud retail clerk, he sold shoes in downtown Seattle at Frederick & Nelson, I. Magnin and Nordstrom. The highlight of his career was the time he spent working on behalf of fellow PNW retail clerks as a professional business agent for the UFCW Local 1001. An Army and Air Force veteran, Harvey spent his retirement volunteering at Seattle's VA hospital, enjoying the company of friends and neighbors, reading the Seattle newspapers and solving the daily crossword puzzles.
We love you and miss you Dad! You are on our minds and in our hearts, each day and especially during the holidays. Thanks for all the amazing memories.
"Goo-bye Dear,"
The Rosenblooms, Killys,
Harestads, Smolinskys and Beckers
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020