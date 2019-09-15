|
|
Harvey Mahalko
Harvey Mahalko passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 91. Harvey was born in Gilman, Wisconsin on December 11, 1927 and was the youngest of eight children. Harvey was raised on the family farm by his parents early on and then later by his older siblings. Harvey left Gilman in his late teens to find work and live with his nephew in Chicago. In 1946, Harvey enlisted in the Navy and worked as an engineer on a Light Aircraft Carrier in the Marshall Islands. After four years, Harvey was discharged from the Navy in Seattle and immediately fell in love with the northwest. Harvey was hired by American Express Company in Seattle as a Western sales representative and stayed with the company until his retirement in 1986.
Harvey loved mountaineering, skiing, and tennis. Harvey joined the Mountaineers at an early age, climbing the five highest peaks in the northwest. In 1957, Harvey met Delight on the summit of Mt St. Helens and they married six weeks later. Harvey was an avid skier at the Meany Ski Lodge near Stampede Pass and had a ski run named after him: Harvey's Slot. In 1973, Harvey and Delight joined Enumclaw Ski Club and became active in the ski racing community at Crystal Mountain. Harvey and Delight enjoyed their time at Crystal and their annual ski trips to Sun Valley and Grand Targhee. In later years, Harvey and Delight travelled extensively around the world, including many ski trips to Europe and Canada. Harvey and Delight were active members in the Crystal Mtn. Founders Club and the Ancient Skiers Association. When not skiing, Harvey was an avid tennis player and spent most days playing with friends at University of Washington or Green Lake. Harvey spent his last two years living at Ballard Landmark where he was affectionately known as Hurricane Harvey.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Delight, of 60 years. Harvey is survived by his son David and daughter-in-law Sally as well as many nephews and nieces across Wisconsin and in Chicago. The family will hold a private celebration for Harvey at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019