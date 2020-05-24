|
|
Harvey W. Parker
Dr. Harvey Weston Parker, of Bellevue, WA, died at his home on May 5, 2020 after battling ampullary cancer for nearly two years. He was born in Panama on December 23, 1936 and liked to tell people he received a Civil Engineering degree every decade: BSCE (1957) from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University); MS (1967) from Harvard, and Ph.D. (1976) from University of Illinois.
He began his career as Chief Engineer of a US Navy Destroyer. Over the next 50+ years, he made significant civil engineering contributions, pioneering work on steel fiber shotcrete and always driving innovation in projects that included the Mount Baker Ridge Tunnel in Seattle, the Alaska Way Viaduct replacement tunnel, and metro systems across the United States. He believed in giving back to the industry, serving as President or Chairman of several associations. He was recognized regionally (Washington State Professional Engineer of the Year - 2013), nationally (Lifetime Achievement award from UCA of SME - 2018) and internationally (Lifetime Achievement award from the International Tunneling Association & Underground Space Association - 2019). He also served as the ITA representative to the United Nations for Sustainable Development, one of his passions within the industry.
Harvey loved traveling with his wife Karen throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia and they made lifelong friends everywhere they visited. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his extended family and grandchildren: his son Neil, daughter-in-law Diane, their children Sydney and Andrew; and daughter Erika, son-in-law Chris, and their children Ryan and Stephen.
Harvey's memorial service will be held at a future date. Please share your memories of Harvey in his online guestbook at dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org), Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (www.seattlecca.org), the University of Illinois, Grainger College of Engineering (www.grainger.illinois.edu/giving) or to EvergreenHealth Hospice Services (www.evergreenhealthfoundation.org, please specify "to support the Hospice program").
"Every day is another day in which to excel." ~ Harvey Parker
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020