|
|
Hazel Ann Carroll
Hazel Ann Carroll passed away May 2, 2020 in Seattle, from complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19. She will be dearly missed by 4 generations of family, and a multitude of friends.
Hazel was born in New York City on December 22, 1925, to Bertram Howard Waters, MD and Hazel Lila Macfarlane Waters. She grew up in West Vancouver, BC, and graduated from Lord Byng High School in 1943. Hazel spent summers at Pender Harbor, where she first met her future husband, Herbert B. Carroll, of Seattle. Their chance meeting began a long distance, lasting courtship. They married in 1944 in St. Louis where Herbert completed medical school and served in the Army Air Corps. They settled in Seattle in 1947 and raised a family of 5 daughters. Herb and Hazel shared a loving devoted marriage for 72 years and led an active and busy life.
Hazel loved being with family and lifelong friends doing just about anything fun: camping, boating, swimming, skiing, and traveling. She adored children and was the consummate mother and grandmother. She tended a beautiful garden, created a calm, loving home, she baked, sewed, knitted, canned, led Camp Fire and PTA meetings, supported Children's Hospital, played bridge, cribbage, and any card or board game a child desired. She had the gift of making a child feel like the center of her universe. Her legacy is loving kindness, strength and compassion; she was gracious, generous and welcoming to all. She had an endless wellspring of love that flowed freely from her heart.
Hazel was predeceased by her daughter Suzanne Carroll and her husband Herbert B. Carroll. She is survived by her daughters Ann Marie (Ward) Carson, Christy (Dave) Cruver, Wendy (Rich) Starrett, Cindy (Tom) Ridgeway, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family memorial is being planned. Full obituary at: https://funerals.coop/obituaries/hazel-ann-carroll.html
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020