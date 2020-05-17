Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Ann Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Ann Carroll

Hazel Ann Carroll passed away May 2, 2020 in Seattle, from complications of Alzheimer's and COVID-19. She will be dearly missed by 4 generations of family, and a multitude of friends.

Hazel was born in New York City on December 22, 1925, to Bertram Howard Waters, MD and Hazel Lila Macfarlane Waters. She grew up in West Vancouver, BC, and graduated from Lord Byng High School in 1943. Hazel spent summers at Pender Harbor, where she first met her future husband, Herbert B. Carroll, of Seattle. Their chance meeting began a long distance, lasting courtship. They married in 1944 in St. Louis where Herbert completed medical school and served in the Army Air Corps. They settled in Seattle in 1947 and raised a family of 5 daughters. Herb and Hazel shared a loving devoted marriage for 72 years and led an active and busy life.

Hazel loved being with family and lifelong friends doing just about anything fun: camping, boating, swimming, skiing, and traveling. She adored children and was the consummate mother and grandmother. She tended a beautiful garden, created a calm, loving home, she baked, sewed, knitted, canned, led Camp Fire and PTA meetings, supported Children's Hospital, played bridge, cribbage, and any card or board game a child desired. She had the gift of making a child feel like the center of her universe. Her legacy is loving kindness, strength and compassion; she was gracious, generous and welcoming to all. She had an endless wellspring of love that flowed freely from her heart.

Hazel was predeceased by her daughter Suzanne Carroll and her husband Herbert B. Carroll. She is survived by her daughters Ann Marie (Ward) Carson, Christy (Dave) Cruver, Wendy (Rich) Starrett, Cindy (Tom) Ridgeway, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family memorial is being planned. Full obituary at: https://funerals.coop/obituaries/hazel-ann-carroll.html
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -