Hazel Edholm
Hazel Meyer Edholm, age 94, died in Shoreline, Washington on January 15, 2020.
Born in Nanaimo, British Columbia on April 4, 1925, Hazel was the fourth daughter of Oscar and Clara Meyer. She attended Lincoln High School where she met the love of her life, Edgar "Ed" Edholm. They graduated in 1943, wed in 1944 and were married for 60 years. Hazel and Ed enjoyed a life of traveling, entertaining and raising their family.
Hazel was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach. She loved watching Seattle sports, playing bridge and golf, and spending time at their second home on Camano Island.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Clara, sisters Alice, Irma and Edna, her beloved husband Ed and son-in-law Ken.
She will be deeply missed by her three children Craig (Jean), Jill and Jon; grandchildren Jen (Travis), Kristi (Erin), Marc, Steve (Betsy), Alyson and Sarah; great grandchildren Carson, Whitney, Riley, Ella and Hazel; and a wonderful extended family.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.
Contributions in Hazel's name may be made to First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach, the Lincoln High School Alumni Association or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020