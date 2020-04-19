Home

1944 - 2020
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Heidemarie Ondrasik, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 76, of Woodinville, WA.

She was born in Frieberg/Schlesien, Germany on March 09, 1944 and married to William David Ondrasik on July 21, 1964.

Heidi had a career in the Insurance industry as an Underwriter for 40 years.

Heidi was an avid nature lover and one to never want to sit still, she always wanted to be out exploring what there was to see. As a member of the Mountaineers she had a passion for mountain climbing and summited five over 10,000' mountains in the Pacific Northwest and many other peaks as well. She had an amazing garden where she grew many vegetables. She loved animals, birds, reading, traveling the world and was a fabulous cook. She and her husband loved to spend lots of time on their boat in the San Juan Islands shrimping and crabbing and exploring the area. When boating season was over they would head to the beaches on the coast to dig for razor clams. She loved her family very much and will be missed by many. She was known for her infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.

She was preceded in death by her father, Georg Meier-Ebert and her mother Anni Anna Katharina Meier-Ebert. She is survived by her husband William David Ondrasik, daughter Alice Monroe, grandson Jeremy Monroe, granddaughter Jessica Monroe, sister Ursula DiFalco and three nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.perrfectpals.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
