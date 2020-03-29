|
Helen Agnes Davis
Helen passed away peacefully March 17, 2020 at age 100. Born April 13, 1919 to Edwin Sr. and Edith (Mahoney) Benckert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Melvin, siblings Edwin Jr., Walter, Jean and Louise.
Helen is survived by her daughter Beverly (Davis) Berg (Steve), granddaughters Sonja and Kelsey Berg plus many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Remembrances may be made to Kline Galland Hospice or Museum of Flight.
