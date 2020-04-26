|
Helen Antonette Molina
Helen Antonette Molina, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at 85 years young due to complications from Covid-19 and end stage Alzheimer's.
Helen was born in New York on January 17, 1935 to Jose and Josephine Molina, but credits her grandma in raising her when her mother passed away when Helen was just 16 years old. She spent her younger years in New York City, then took a train to Los Angeles with her family at age 7.
She graduated from John C. Fremont high school in 1953. She worked as a secretary until she married John Gulickson in 1957. Together they had four children, David, Daniel, Susan, and Amy and moved to Washington in 1967. They were married for 22 years. She raised her three younger children practically on her own while working as a secretary in the Romance Languages Department, then in the Psychology Department at the University of Washington. Eventually, she fell in love with UW Husky sports working alongside UW Athletic Director Mike Lude for several years. She was loved by the Husky athletic department community and even more so by her family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her son Daniel and is survived by her children, David, Susan, and Amy and their children and grandchildren.
Helen lived for her children, but her world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She enjoyed jogging in full makeup, volunteering at Lynndale Elementary, where 3 of her grandchildren went, and being the loudest fan at every Husky football game! She will be painfully missed by her family, friends, and all who had the honor of knowing her. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020