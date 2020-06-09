Helen B. Maynard passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, 2020. Helen was born in Rhinebeck, New York to Helen Maynard and John C Maynard. She attended Red Hook Senior High School and Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York. Later Helen received a master's in education from Antioch University. Helen moved to the Pacific Northwest spending time in the Queen Charlotte Islands before finally settling in Seattle.
Helen had a full working career including being a journey level carpenter, paralegal and a counselor in the Seattle Public Schools. Helen greatly enjoyed working at West Seattle and Ballard High Schools. She had a passion for the arts and education.
Helen was a funny, creative and loving person. She had great interest in crafts, animal rescue, politics and soccer. It gave her great joy to spend time making crafts with her daughters and friends. Helen was active in a Jazzercise group and book club having many caring friends in both. Helen always had a pet cat and loved them dearly. She loved her cats so much she was known to share ice cream with her cat Lulu from a spoon that she shared as well. In addition, she was beginning to form a relationship with a group of crows that would come by in the morning. Not sure if she had given them names. Helen was a unique and colorful person and her family and friends loved her for that.
Helen married Andrew McConnell and made their home in the Mt. Baker neighborhood. Together they had two daughters, Lydia and Carrie. Helen was a very good mother to both girls and she will be missed dearly by them.
Remembrances may be made to The Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.