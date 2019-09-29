Home

Helen Bloomquist

Helen Bloomquist

April 1, 1921 ~ September 15, 2019

Helen Bloomquist passed away peacefully in her sleep at Emerald City Senior Care Center in Seattle, WA. She was 98 years old. Helen was born to John and Ernesta Williams in Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Kathryn, Joyce, Jack and the love of her life for 54 years, Ergy. They resided in the Magnolia community in Seattle for over 50 years. She is survived by her two children: Alan Bloomquist (Cheri) of Seattle and Carol Dorney (Jim) of Woodinville, WA.

Helen graduated from West Seattle High School in 1939, and worked as a secretary at Boeing during WWII, and then served as the office manager and company secretary for Marine Construction & Design Co. (MARCO) near Fisherman's Terminal for over 30 years. Helen loved visits from friends and family. She was revered for her poise, kindness and grace, and was a real "lady," and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

A private celebration of her life will be held in her honor.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
