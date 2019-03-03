Helen Buschmann Belvin



November 5, 1926 - February 14, 2019



Helen Belvin, local concert pianist and educator, passed peacefully away on February 14,



2019. She celebrated 70 years of marriage to her husband David Belvin in June of 2018. A Seattle native, Helen Louise Buschmann was the daughter of Norwegian immigrant and surgeon Trygve Buschmann and wife Katharine Bronson Buschmann. She attended the Bush School and graduated from Garfield High School. She received her BA from University of Washington in 1948, and earned her Master's Degree in Piano Performance from University of Texas Austin, in 1950.



Throughout her career Helen continued her education through classes and lessons with master teachers both locally and across the country. Helen received musical honors from Mu Phi Epsilon, Delta Phi Mu (University of Washington) and Pi Kappa Lambda (University of Texas). She was a performing artist with Washington Musical Omnibus, Washington Concert Caravan, Ladies Musical Club, and Seattle Musical Arts. She also was a member of National Guild of Piano Teachers and Musical Art Society. She taught privately, coached advanced students, taught at The Bush School in Seattle, presented educational lectures, adjudicated and worked tirelessly with several local, state and regional musical competitions. Throughout her career she performed as guest soloist with several Northwest symphony orchestras including the Seattle Symphony in 1974. She served as board member and president of the Northwest Council of the Chopin Foundation U.S. for several years, and The Helen Belvin Scholarship fund was established in her honor. She was acknowledged in 2010 as Honored Member of the Seattle Music Teachers Association for lifetime achievement, service and contribution to the community. She taught piano to her grandchildren and during her later years became an accomplished oil painter.



Helen was a member of University Presbyterian Church in Seattle for many years until they moved to Bellevue in 2011 and joined Bel Pres Church. She spent many years actively involved in Bible Study and prayer ministries, traveling with her husband David and enjoying their children and grandchildren. She loved to swim, ski, and travel, and remained physically active all of her life. She was preceded in death by parents Trygve Buschmann, Katharine Buschmann, brother Bronson Buschmann, and husband David. She is survived by daughters Diane and Ilene, sons Terry and Steve, 15 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and for the music she brought to all who knew her.



A memorial celebration will be



held Saturday March 9, 2019



at 2:00 pm, at



Bellevue Presbyterian Church



1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue,



WA 98004. She will be interred at Acacia Memorial Park in north Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Northwest Chopin Festival, 4957 Lakemont Blvd. SE Suite C-4, #259, Bellevue, WA 98006; or Seattle's Union Gospel Mission, 3800 South Othello Street, Seattle, WA 98118.