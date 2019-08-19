Home

Helen Chadeane Lynch

Helen Chadeane Lynch Obituary
Helen Chadeane Lynch

Born September 29, 1924 in Seattle; died August 14, 2019 in Bothell.

Helen is survived by her children, Chadeane Harmon, Colleen Lynch, Jan Myers (Jerry) and Terry Lynch; grandchildren, Paul, Patti, Katie, Melissa, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Damien, Shay, Kaela, Crosby, and Henley; great-great-grandson Joel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at

Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
