|
|
Helen Chadeane Lynch
Born September 29, 1924 in Seattle; died August 14, 2019 in Bothell.
Helen is survived by her children, Chadeane Harmon, Colleen Lynch, Jan Myers (Jerry) and Terry Lynch; grandchildren, Paul, Patti, Katie, Melissa, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Damien, Shay, Kaela, Crosby, and Henley; great-great-grandson Joel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at
Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Interment, Holyrood Cemetery
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019