Weeks' Funeral Home
451 Cemetery Road
Buckley, WA 98321
(360) 829-1171
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Helen E. Koenig


1926 - 2019
Helen E. Koenig Obituary
Helen E. Koenig

Helen Elsie Koenig, 93, a longtime Seattle resident died March 5, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Buckley and was a graduate of Metropolitan Business College of Seattle. Her career as a legal secretary included time in both the private and public sectors, including work at the U.S. Court House supporting several US judges (Boldt, Sharp and Coughenour). She was a volunteer at the Red Cross bloodbank and was a judge at youth math camp After her retirement she volunteered at Group Health's resource line. She enjoyed bowling, golf, a day at the horse races, and time with friends and family.

She was active in the Seattle Legal Secretaries Association, Washington State Legal Secretaries Association and was a member of the national board. She was in the first group of Washington residents to be certified nationally as a licensed legal secretary. She is survived by her sister Doris Wagner, a brother William Koenig, a nephew Paul Wagner, a niece, Lisa Wagner and by her cousins.

A funeral service will be held on March 16th 1pm at Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
