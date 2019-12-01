|
Helen E. West
Daughter of Thomas and Catherine Doig, Helen passed away November 6, 2019 with
family at her side. She was 87 years old. Helen graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Lewis & Clark College, in Portland, OR. In 1954, she married Jim West at Lewis and Clark College. Helen was committed to being a military wife, active volunteer, and devoted mother. Helen was a military wife for 31 years, having lived all over the world, retiring in Renton, WA. She volunteered at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA for 30 years, donating nearly 10,000 hours. Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband, mainly cruising the Caribbean islands. Family time was mostly spent at the Oregon coast. She loved socializing, being outdoors, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, eating authentic Mexican food, and seafood by a beautiful sunset. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 2014, after 60 years of marriage. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Denise Mower and Janine West, son-in-law Brad Mower, and grand-dogs Arthur, Frankie, and Sophie.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019