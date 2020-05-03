|
Helen Elizabeth Bjornson
May 20, 1924 ~ April 5, 2020
Helen was born in Sioux City, IA to Arthur & Elizabeth Schlueter. The family later moved to Jackson, MN where she graduated from Jackson High School in 1942. She passed away in Shoreline, WA.
She moved to Seattle in 1948 and became employed by Shell Oil. She was married to John Bjornson for nearly 58 years until his passing in 2008. After their wedding, they moved to Chicago, IL for 2 years where she worked for Quaker Mfg. Co. while John attended refrigeration school.
Upon returning from Chicago in 1953, Helen worked for Seattle First National bank in Seattle. In the years following the birth of her daughter Elizabeth, she sold Avon and returned to school at Seattle Central Community College. After graduating she was employed at North Seattle Community College as an Instructional Technician in data processing until retirement. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in the classroom assisting students.
Helen was an accomplished bridge player, participating in 3 bridge clubs. She was a gracious hostess and an excellent cook and cookie baker. From a very early age she was very passionate about reading. She and John were a great team when it came to making pizza. In their retirement years, she and John traveled around the USA. They loved spending time on the WA coast beach-combing.
She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband John and 2 younger brothers Howard & Richard Schlueter.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Bjornson, niece Mary Scheler and her children Monica and Blake, and longtime family friends Ellen Kalvig, and her children Eric, Chris and Teresa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Public Library or Friends of the Seattle Public Library.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020