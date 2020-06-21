Helen Elizabeth Cope
Helen (Momo) was born in Auburn, Indiana to Genia and Lillie Youngblood on June 28th 1918 and passed on April 7th, 2020. She graduated from Depauw University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. In 1942, she married the love of her life, Paul R Cope Sr. and they lived a remarkable life together for 72 years.
Helen and Paul moved from Oklahoma City to Oak Harbor in 1951 to raise their two young boys. Helen was active in her church and community and especially in her boys' lives. She always had an open door to all their friends. Helen was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, and watching her sons and their friends sporting events.
Helen enjoyed traveling to distant lands with Paul and especially loved a trip around the world with her family that included the Tokyo Olympic Games in 1964.
After leaving Oak Harbor, Helen and Paul lived in Seattle, Bainbridge Island, and Palm Desert, eventually returning to Seattle taking residence at the Horizon House. Helen thrived at Horizon House and made many wonderful friends. She appreciated the staff at Horizon House and, especially in her final years, Melissa and her caregivers from Kandoo.
While living on Rockaway Beach on Bainbridge, Helen and Paul will be remembered for their Red Caboose and one of the earliest pickleball courts, which had been invented just down the beach from theirs. Helen will also be remembered for her popcorn balls, Rice Crispy treats, and many hours playing games with her grandchildren, especially double solitaire.
Nothing was more important to Helen than her family. She was predeceased by her husband Paul, her brother Willard, and her son Jim. Surviving are her sons Paul Jr. (Pam), Ole Carlson, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.