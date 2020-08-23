1/1
Helen Elizabeth McHugh
1932 - 2020
Helen Elizabeth McHugh

March 8, 1931 ~ July 27, 2020

Our wonderful Mother, Grammy, and wife passed away after a courageous battle against cancer, she was 89 years old. Helen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada to Ruth Muriel and Gerald Donovan Magness. She lost her father when she was 7 years old, and was raised by her mother and many doting uncles. Helen graduated from the University of Manitoba with a B.S. in Mathematics. Helen met Chester McHugh while at University, and they were married on June 26, 1954. They moved to British Columbia where they adopted a son and daughter. The family moved to the United States in 1965, and lived in Oregon and Washington. Kenmore was home while the kids were in school, then Helen and Chet retired to Camano Island in 1998. Helen was an avid quilter and loved to knit. She loved spending time with her fellow quilters on the island.

Helen lost her loving husband of 65 years in March 2020. She leaves behind her son Stephen (Eithne) of Mountlake Terrace, and daughter Karen (Scott) of Bainbridge Island, and grandkids Kelsey (VA), Nicholas (WA), and Matthew (WA).

Our family would like to thank the amazing team from Providence Hospice of Snohomish County. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's name to either Providence Hospice of Snohomish County or Camano Island Senior Center.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
