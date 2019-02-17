Helen Ernestine Molina



Helen Molina passed away on February 4, 2019 in Seattle, WA, at the age of 98.



Helen was born in Duncan, OK, on July 18, 1920, to Thomas Hamilton and Ola Mae Richey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joe H. Molina, and a sister, Joyce Murphy. She is survived by a niece and nephew in New Mexico and a nephew in Arizona.



Helen graduated from public school in New Mexico. After attending Draughns Business College in Lubbock, TX, she joined the Women's Army Corps during World War II for the war effort. She met her husband at the United Nations Conference on International Organizations in San Francisco in 1945.



Helen was treasurer of the Magnolia Baptist Church for 20 years. Also, she taught children's Sunday School classes and Vacation Bible School.



For 27 years, Helen worked for Sweden Freezer Mfg. Co. as a typist and payroll clerk. She worked for 15 years at Universal Services in Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable.



Currently, she was a member of Ballard Baptist Church. She also did volunteer work at Columbia Lutheran Home.



Helen was a hard worker and a dear friend to many. She dressed stylishly even in her senior years.



In lieu of flowers, Helen suggested that memorial contributions be made to Ballard Baptist Church or the Columbia Lutheran Home.



At Helen's request, there will be no service. Interment will be made at Evergreen Washelli San Juan Mausoleum. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019