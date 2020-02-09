|
Helen Faith Grossguth
Helen Faith Grossguth left this world on January 26, 2020 to begin her next adventure after 84 wonderful years of life. Helen was an exuberant, curious, strong-willed, fearless and inspirational woman. She cherished her 5 daughters (constantly referred to as "My Girls"), sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, and numerous relatives.
Helen was born on February 18, 1935, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and adventurously moved to Southern California when she was 18. There, she met her match in Leonard - a charmingly handsome Rhode Island transplant. They moved to Washington in 1978, and were married for 54 years when Leonard passed. Also preceding her in passing was her youngest daughter, Lynn. Helen was generous (everyone was welcome at her table - the more, the merrier), friendly (no one was a stranger), a voracious reader, and was constantly learning. Her most treasured times were holidays spent celebrating Ukrainian traditions, and the family's annual Summer vacations, where she learned about every town she passed through before visiting it.
We imagine Helen is probably incessantly asking the angels the "why's" and "how's" of running Heaven, and is no doubt offering her suggestions. We will miss our inspirational Matriarch, but know that her legacy of strength, determination and sharp wit will always be with us. We are forever grateful to the numerous blood donors who helped keep our Mom alive in the last 3 years. In memory of Helen, please consider donating blood or making a donation to your local blood bank.
A service celebrating Helen's life will be held on February 15, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 17856 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd., Woodinville, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020