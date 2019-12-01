Home

More Obituaries for Helen Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Iverson Carter

Helen Iverson Carter Obituary
Helen Iverson Carter

August 1, 1928 - November 3, 2019 Helen was born in Piatigorsk, Russia, the oldest of four children born to a Norwegian American father, George Iverson, and a Russian mother, Lydia Zherbina. In 1931, the family sailed to the US, settling in Bismarck, ND. They had few resources, but enjoyed reading, music, and visiting extended family in Montana and South Dakota.

After graduating from Bismarck High in 1946, Helen attended Oregon State University for two years, also learning mountain climbing. When her parents and sisters moved to Seattle, she joined them. Helen enjoyed folk dancing, where she met George Carter. They were married in 1955 and had two children, Jeffrey and Laurie. She and George divorced in 1993 and remained friends. In 1975, Helen earned her BA in English, becoming an outstanding grade school teacher.

Helen liked traveling, picnics, animals, classical music, reading, drawing, and getting together with friends.

Helen is predeceased by her former husband, George Carter, her parents, her brother, George Iverson, and her sisters, Alice Percival and Mary June Iverson. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Carter and his wife Lisa Peterson, her daughter, Laurie Carter, and her brother-in-law, W. Keith Percival. She is also survived by three nieces, a nephew, cousins in both the US and Russia, and dear friends, especially Terry Sanders.

The family extends their deepest thanks to everyone at Park Ridge Care Center who so warmly cared for Helen in her battle with dementia.

Services will be Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 pm at

University Congregational

Church, 4515 16th Ave NE, Seattle.

Donations can be made to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
