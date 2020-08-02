Helen Boyer



01/27/1926 ~ 05/06/2020



Helen Jean Stubblefield Boyer was born January 27, 1926 to Ruth Henderson Stubblefield and Leonard Stubblefield in Aberdeen, Washington. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Bremerton where her father opened his optometry office in their home on the main street of Bremerton. The family had an active role in the community and was very social. Helen enjoyed her friends and formed several lifelong friendships. She was a proud member of the class of '44 of Bremerton High School. As a teen she was Worthy Advisor in the Rainbow Girls. She was a baton twirler with the Bremerton High School marching band. The family cabin on Hood Canal was a very special place for her and the scene of many happy gatherings. She met the love of her life, Ernest Boyer, and they married on September 4, 1946. They enjoyed 73 years of marriage. Ernest served in the Air Force and they lived on Air Force bases in the southwest. After his service, they settled in West Seattle where they raised three children. Helen was an active mom and community member. She taught a cooperative preschool and she wrote human interest pieces for the White Center News. She served as the PTA president of Arbor Height Elementary. Later, she worked for over twenty years as the school secretary, where she was able to be mom to the whole school community. Her Christian faith was the foundation of her life. The family were active members of Hillcrest Presbyterian church. Ernest and Helen lived for 14 years at the Kenney Retirement Home in West Seattle. Helen is deeply loved and missed by her husband, Ernest, and her children, Rebecca Colwell, Pamela Thompson and James Boyer. Helen adored her seven grandchildren and their spouses, and her five great grandchildren.



