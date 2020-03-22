|
|
Helen L. SEILER
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and auntie, Helen Louise Sandell/ Lanz /Seiler, left us on March 10, 2020 for her heavenly rest, and next adventure.
Survived are her three children, Gary, Loretta, David Lanz and many other family members and friends.
Born August 19, 1927 to parents Hulda and Vincent Sandell, in Seattle, Wa. and graduated from Lincoln High School.
Helen was a skilled secretary and her musical talents found her playing piano and singing with local big bands while still in her teens.
She met and married Howard Lanz shortly after the Second World War, together they began raising their family in the 1950's. Helen was loving and devoted to her entire family.
Her musical endeavors continued performing in her church choir, playing piano and singing for family and friends.
As a member of the Boeing Choir she performed a 10 night run of the musical "Destry Rides Again "
at Seattle's Moore Theatre.
Later in life, she became a high level secretary for Boeing, where she met her second husband, Dr. Richard Seiler. They spent many happy years together, until Richard passed in 2019.
Helen will be greatly missed, and remembered for her lovely spirit, beautiful presence, sweet smile, and wonderful sense of humor she brought to every occasion.
She wished for no services but to be remembered with joy, gratitude, and much love.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020