Helen Lenore Usibelli
Helen Usibelli (nee Ottini) passed away peacefully on July 30th with her son and daughter-in-law present at her side.
Helen was born nearly 105 years ago at the family farmhouse in Redmond, to Tony Ottini and Lena Pozzi. She went on to graduate from Redmond High School and then attended Washington Normal School (now Central Washington University) where she earned a teaching degree. Helen taught elementary school for nearly fifty years. She held teaching positions in Shelton, Renton, Hawaii, and Alaska. After moving back to Redmond in 1960 she taught at Redmond Elementary School (located in the former Redmond High School building) until her retirement in 1986.
Her passion for teaching is fondly remembered by many of her former students. One of those students described her as "tough and definitely strict, but students were all the better for it. She was a great educator."
During her retirement, Helen enjoyed travelling - visiting the USSR, China, Europe, and South and Central America. She was an avid reader who had a thirst for knowledge, continuing to take many classes in retirement. Helen loved the arts, frequenting her local theater and the Seattle Symphony. She was also active with the Redmond-based Nokomis Club, a social service organization founded by her mother, Lena, as well as the local children's hospital guild, and served as a member of the Redmond Library Board.
Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Tony and Heidi Usibelli, her three nephews; Chris and Greg Bothun, and Jack Ottini, and her caregivers; Sharon Trimble and Paul and Ramona Edwards. She will be fondly remembered by all.
In lieu of services, donations can be made in her memory to the Helen Usibelli Educator's Fund in the College of Education at Central Washington University https://www.cwu.edu/education-professional-studies/giving
(select Other and type in the fund name). A remembrance event for friends, family, and former students will be scheduled at a later date.