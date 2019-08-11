|
|
Helen Lorraine Briggs Libadia
May 4, 1928 ~ July 29, 2019
Helen Lorraine Briggs Libadia died peacefully in her sleep on July 29, 2019.
Lorraine was born in Snoqualmie Falls, Washington to Harvey and Georgena Briggs on May 4, 1928. After the death of her father, Lorraine moved to Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 1946.
In Auburn, she met the love of her life, Cosme Mendoza Libadia. Lorraine and Cosme were married on October 13, 1946 and raised six children; five boys, one girl. Lorraine loved the outdoors and camping with her family.
Lorraine worked at the Auburn School District and retired after 33 years of service.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband, Cosme; her son, Larry Libadia; her father, Harvey Briggs; mother, Georgena Briggs Mendoza; her stepfather, Clark Mendoza; brother, Richard Briggs; and sister, Shirley Briggs Movsesian. Lorraine is survived by her sons Ron (Kelly), Steve (Melanie), Jim (Robyn), Dennis (Becky), and her daughter Laurie Ansingh (Sander); brothers, David, Fred, and Phillip Mendoza, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at
Yahn & Son, Auburn at 11:00 AM
on Tuesday, August 20th.
A reception will follow the service
at the Filipino Hall in Algona.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019