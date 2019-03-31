Home

Neptune Society - Seattle
4320 196th Street SW, Suite C
Lynnwood, WA 98036
(425) 672-8688
Helen Schumacher
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran
Bellevue, WA
Helen Mae Jewell Schumacher

Helen Mae Jewell Schumacher

June 8, 1919 ~ March 25, 2019

Helen was born in Kirkland, one of 7 siblings. Pre-deceased by husband Ed, and all of her siblings. Left to mourn are daughters Beth, Kate (Steve) and JES, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many extended family members and friends.

A memorial will be held at her church, All Saints Lutheran in Bellevue, WA on Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 PM. Read full obituary at https://www.neptunesociety.com/location/seattle-cremation, "In Our Care."
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019
