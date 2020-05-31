Helen Mae Savory
Helen Mae Savory

Helen Mae (Thompson) Savory was born February 19, 1932 to Milton and Alice Thompson in Seattle, WA, and passed away May 23, 2020 in Tacoma, WA at the age of 88 years. She graduated from Garfield H.S. in 1949. She worked for Sears & Robuck mail order in Seattle and and then retired from the University of Washington in 2001.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Elaine Darby; grandsons Jared Scott Darby and Alexander Charles Darby and her son Keith Savory. Services will be private. Helen will be placed with her husband Horace Savory at Lakeview Cemetery in Seattle. Her service will be held at a later date.

Please sign the online memorial at www.bonneywatson.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON
1732 BROADWAY
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 322-0013
