Helen Marie Arntson



Helen passed away peacefully on January 29 at the age of 79, from complications resulting from a fall. Born in Denver, Colorado, she studied education at Whittier College east of Los Angeles, where she earned a BA. She taught home economics in Seattle before moving on to become a "teacher of teachers," observing and advising new teachers across school districts. Helen met her husband Jerald in Seattle, and the two were married for over 40 years, until Jerry's death in 2015. They produced and lovingly raised one son, Steven. Helen and Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, primarily boating and skiing, and during their retirement traveled to China, Norway, and the Antarctic. Well into her 70s, Helen took great pleasure in going on walks and collecting beautiful shells, flowers, and dried cattails-her sense of beauty never dimmed. Helen is also survived by her brother Henrie and his wife Frona, her daughter-in-law Anne, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Bellevue on Friday, March 1, at 2:00 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary