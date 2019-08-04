|
Helen N. Gota
Helen passed away surrounded by family on July 15, 2019, at the age of 91. A first generation Japanese-American, Helen was born January 17, 1928, in Moiliili, Hawaii. She lived in Hawaii for 40 years before moving to Washington state.
Helen was fiercely independent, wonderfully caring, and always gracious. She was an avid golfer who was always striving to better her game. She also enjoyed bowling, quilting, Tai Chi and travel. She visited many countries throughout her life, most recently to Japan to experience the seasonal festivals.
Helen is survived by her son Brian, daughter-in-law Susan, grand daughter Tiffany and daughter Madge. A memorial service will be held at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019