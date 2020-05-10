|
|
Helen Smith Morrow
August 30, 1933 ~ May 2, 2020
On May 2, 2020, Helen Smith Morrow passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Helen was born and raised in Texas, where she acquired the accent that spiced her speech all her life, despite 60-plus years lived in the Northwest. It was in the Northwest that she and her husband of 68 years raised their children, and where she earned two nursing degrees from the University of Washington and her doctorate from Seattle University.
Her educational achievements were channeled into the delivery of health care, about which she was passionate both as an educator and a clinician. An avid traveler, she and her husband gave their passports quite a workout, ultimately visiting all seven continents. When not globe-trotting, they enjoyed flying regionally, both being licensed pilots.
Helen is survived by her husband, her four children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She lived a full, rich life and was quite a woman. We will miss her.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020