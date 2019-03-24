|
|
Helen Sophia Yorgan
Helen passed away March 9, 2019. Survived by her daughter Karen and brothers Henry, Charles and William. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, George. Helen was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. Born in Chicago, she made her home in Seattle and spent over 30 years in service at Children's Hospital. She was a truly remarkable, giving woman who will be greatly missed.
Services Monday, April 8 at 10am,
Our Lady of the Lake Church, 8900 35th AVE NE Seattle.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Helen's name to
www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019