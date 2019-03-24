Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady Of Lake Church
8900 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 523-6776
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th AVE NE
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Yorgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sophia Yorgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Sophia Yorgan Obituary
Helen Sophia Yorgan

Helen passed away March 9, 2019. Survived by her daughter Karen and brothers Henry, Charles and William. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, George. Helen was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. Born in Chicago, she made her home in Seattle and spent over 30 years in service at Children's Hospital. She was a truly remarkable, giving woman who will be greatly missed.

Services Monday, April 8 at 10am,

Our Lady of the Lake Church, 8900 35th AVE NE Seattle.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Helen's name to

www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.