Beck's Tribute Center
Helen W. Hing Obituary
Helen was born in Astoria, Oregon and passed away peacefully December 22, 2019, at age 102, at the Abundant Life Family Home Lynnwood where she received wonderful care during the last six years of her life.

At a pre-teen age, Helen was sent to China for schooling. Upon returning to Seattle, she met and married her husband, Joe Hing, and supported him in his several business endeavors and his love for orchid growing which won many prizes. Helen was a resident of Mercer Island for 45 years.

Helen is survived by a son, Melvin Hing of Hawaii; two daughters, Janice Eng of California, and Jennifer Mitchell of Washington; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery,

700 W Raye Street, Seattle, Wash., at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020. Lunch follows at a location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Helen Hing's name to your local . Arrangement: Beck's Tribute Center

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019
