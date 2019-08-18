|
|
Helenanne Botham
Helenanne Botham passed away June 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in DuBois, PA on February 1, 1926, the only child of Frances and Agnes Maloney, and grew up in Portland, OR. She is survived by her four children, Kenneth (Courtney), Susan (Robert), Wendy (Walter), and Mary Lou (Michael), along with nine grandchildren and their spouses and thirteen great grandchildren.
Helenanne's family, church and community were the focus of her life, and a memorial service celebrating that life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
in Renton, Washington.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Matthew's.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019