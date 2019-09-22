Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Helene Ann Lysness

Helene Ann Lysness Obituary
Helene Ann Lysness

April 28, 1943 ~ August 1, 2019 Helene was born in Ballard in Seattle, WA April 28, 1943, died suddenly at her apartment August 1, 2019. Graduated from Ballard High and U of W. Her

main career was In the Costume Business until she became disabled. She was a long time member of Kiwanis since November, 1993 and a long time member of Ballard First Lutheran Church. Daughter of Eli and Lillian Lysness, Survived by a sister Margaret Vann, a brother Martin (Wife Colleen) Lysness, nieces Jaime Lysness, Lisa Vann and great niece Lillian Vann-Rice, extended family in Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Norway and many friends.

Services Sat., Sept. 28, 1:00 PM

with Reception Following at

Ballard First Lutheran Church

2006 NW 65th St. Seattle, WA 98117

A Private Burial was held August 14, 2019 at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery 11111 Aurora Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98133.

Contributions to or Ballard First Lutheran Church. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
