Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Hellmut Golde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hellmut Golde

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hellmut Golde Obituary
Hellmut Golde

Hellmut Paul Oscar Golde was born in Berlin, Germany on February 6, 1930. He passed away in his home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2019. He came to the United States in 1952 as one of the first German Fulbright Scholars at Stanford University. After receiving his PhD, he and his wife Marcy moved to Seattle, where he took a faculty position at the University of Washington. In the 1960s, Hellmut helped found the UW Department of Computer Science and Engineering. He also headed the Computer Laboratory, and famously revoked access privileges from then high-school students Bill Gates and Paul Allen. Teaching was his real love, and he is remembered with deep affection by many former students. Please visit https://news.cs.washington.edu/2019/04/23 and https://funerals.coop/obituaries/hellmut-golde.html for a full remembrance.

A celebration of Hellmut's life will

be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019

at 2:00 pm at the Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. Please contact Beth Golde ([email protected])

for details.

Remembrances, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Golde Scholarship in Computer Science at the UW, or the Golde Family Scholarship Fund at Heritage University.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
Download Now