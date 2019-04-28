Hellmut Golde



Hellmut Paul Oscar Golde was born in Berlin, Germany on February 6, 1930. He passed away in his home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2019. He came to the United States in 1952 as one of the first German Fulbright Scholars at Stanford University. After receiving his PhD, he and his wife Marcy moved to Seattle, where he took a faculty position at the University of Washington. In the 1960s, Hellmut helped found the UW Department of Computer Science and Engineering. He also headed the Computer Laboratory, and famously revoked access privileges from then high-school students Bill Gates and Paul Allen. Teaching was his real love, and he is remembered with deep affection by many former students. Please visit https://news.cs.washington.edu/2019/04/23 and https://funerals.coop/obituaries/hellmut-golde.html for a full remembrance.



A celebration of Hellmut's life will



be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019



at 2:00 pm at the Gates Center for Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. Please contact Beth Golde ([email protected])



for details.



Remembrances, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Golde Scholarship in Computer Science at the UW, or the Golde Family Scholarship Fund at Heritage University. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019