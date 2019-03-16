Home

June 3, 1938 ~ February 25, 2019

Henk Kunnen passed away February 25th surrounded by his family. It was a life well-lived. He is survived by his three sons, and two grandchildren. Henk was born and raised in South Africa where he attained his veterinary degree. He went on to practice in South Africa, England, Canada, and the U.S. The Kunnen family finally settled in Shoreline, where he opened the Spay and Neuter Clinic in North City and ran it for 43 years. He had a passion for ballroom dancing as well as working with his family on anything mechanical. His dry sense of humor, wit, and wry smile stayed with him to the end. He will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 16, 2019
