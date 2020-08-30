Henry A. TUCKER, Jr.



On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Henry A. Tucker Jr., loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 87.



Henry was born on January 8,



1933 in Washington, D.C. to Henry and Marietta (Scarborough) Tucker. He met his future wife, Carol in Junior High, and they were married in 1952. He received his degree from the University of Maryland, and joined the United States Air Force, retiring as a Captain in 1957. Henry then worked for Boeing for 41 years, working on various projects, including NASA's Saturn Five space rocket, air launch cruise missiles, air to ground missiles, Boeing's "Dinosoar" space plane and worked as the liaison between Boeing and the Pentagon.



Henry and Carol were married for 68 years, and raised two sons, Mike and Steve.



Henry played baseball in high school and sang in the choir. He liked bowling, golf, and enjoyed puns his entire life. Henry is survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



