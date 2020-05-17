|
Henry George Arnoux
Born March 22, 1942 in Browning, Montana and passed May 5, 2020 in Seattle, Washington
He is survived by Virginia, his loving wife of 52 years; Children, Rene (Jeff), Lisa Hodges (Nicholas), Adrianne "Adie", and Samantha; Grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, and Sarah; Great-Granddaughter, Ava Lynn;
and Niece, Desiree Laura (Macy) and her family.
Henry was born in Browning, Montana and then soon after moved to Seattle, Washington. He attended Queen Anne High School and graduated class of 1961. In his early twenties he joined the Union, Operating Engineers Local 302; working as a crane operator and eventually becoming a Union Representative. Henry retired at the age of 62. During those 38 years, he married the love of his life and best friend, Virginia. They have four beautiful girls, whom he loved very much.
He was a huge sports fanatic; ranging from playing the games himself to coaching. Henry played every sport you could imagine in his younger years. As time passed, he coached men and women's softball, a true passion of his. He took the men to Regionals and the women to State and Nationals. After coaching, he spent his time playing golf and expressing his love for the sport.
In Henry's later and most recent years, he dedicated himself to his family, friends, and parishioners of St. Matthew. He was an usher and a greeter at the church, which he attended since 1977. He enjoyed traveling the world with his love and going to the casino with friends. He also adored the company of his three grand babies, who meant the world to him.
To all that knew him, he was so very loved. He had a smile that could light up a room, a sense of humor that always kept people laughing (Oh St. Peter, Watch out!), and carried himself in a way that was incomparable to all. His passion for life will carry on through his beautiful wife and the rest of his family members. Henry will be missed beyond measure; not one day will pass that he isn't on our minds and in our hearts. May he rest forever in Paradise and watch over us all.
Celebration of Life
to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers remembrances
may be made in Henry's name to
St. Vincent de Paul
St. Matthew's Conference
