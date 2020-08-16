1/1
Henry Ham Akio Kumasaka
Henry "Ham" Akio Kumasaka

April 26, 1934 ~ July 29, 2020

Henry "Ham" Akio Kumasaka was born to Shichiro Kumasaka (1901-1972) and Fusano Toshima Kumasaka (1904-1999), in Seattle's Central District. He was the youngest of four children: Kazuo (1927-2011), Tatsuo "Tad" (1928-1993), and Junko "June" (1931-2008).

In 1942, Henry and his family were removed from their home and interned at the Puyallup Assembly Center, aka "Camp Harmony." Also interned at Camp Harmony were Japanese from Alaska who had been "escorted" down to Puyallup by "Big" Ham Kumasaka. The Japanese Alaskans gave Henry his nickname, "Little Ham."

After returning to Seattle, Ham graduated from Garfield High School (1951), then the University of Washington (1959). Also, in 1959, Ham married Janice Matsuoka; they celebrated their 60th Anniversary in 2019. After a long career as a noise engineer at Boeing (where he acquired a patent), Ham retired in 1995.

Ham will be remembered for being generous (arguing to pick-up the check), his straight face while playing cards, his intelligence (solving the Sunday crossword puzzle in 30 minutes), and his dry wit.

Because his mother was adopted, Ham never met his maternal grandparents. And because his father left Japan at an early age, Ham never met his fraternal grandmother and only met his fraternal grandfather once. Immediately prior to passing, his sons were telling Ham that he will finally be able to meet his grandparents. Then he passed. It was if his grandparents came to get him.

Ham is survived by his wife (Jan), daughter (Kerri), sons (Kyle, Koby and Kory); daughters-in-law (Deby and Therese); and seven grandchildren (Myc, Panos, Mateo, Kai-zen, Emma, Akio and Sofie).

In lieu of flowers and koden, please consider a donation to two of Ham's favorite organizations: Northwest Kidney Center and Wing Luke Museum

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
It was a pleasure to have worked with Hank at Boeing.
He always was willing to assist without hesitation.
A great engineer and a fine gentleman.
Chris Arctander
Coworker
