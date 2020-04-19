|
Henry Makela
March 4, 1921 ~ April 10, 2020
Our selfless husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, left this world peacefully on Good Friday.
A patriot who proudly served his country aboard the aircraft carrier Essex during WWII in the Pacific, his love of family and country was boundless.
He leaves behind his wife of 74 years, Jean, of Poulsbo. His son Craig proceeded him in death. Rich (Anna) of Moses Lake and grandchildren Chad and Ryan. His daughter Kris, of Poulsbo and grandchildren Doug Zetty (Toma), Dwight Zetty (Tasha), Mandi Collins (Ian) and great grandchildren Austin, Tyra, Andrea, Faith, Olivia and Kate.
He will be remembered for his kind, gentle spirit. Oh, and "just one more cast". Finnish sisu lives.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to or foundation.
Thank you to Kaiser Permanente/ Hospice for your wonderful help with his care in the end.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020