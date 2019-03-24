Henry Maros



Henry Maros passed away peacefully March 2, 2019 just short of his 98th birthday. Born in Toledo, Ohio he moved his family to Seattle in 1952 and eventually settled in Normandy Park where he lived for 62 years. He retired from Boeing after 30 years as a machinist and enjoyed 37 years of retirement with his sweetheart Elaine who passed away 2 years ago.



Henry and Elaine's interest in the art community and Elaine's involvement to the Unitarian church, and volunteer organizations created an interesting life and attracted a large network of friends.



In retirement Henry became a master wood carver creating many authentic pieces of northwest Indian art as well as bird and other wildlife pieces which he gave away to friends and family. His largest piece of work was a ceremonial canoe, carved from a single cedar log and donated in 1987 to the Duwamish Indian Tribe who still uses it in ceremonies.



Henry's original small family of four has grown into a large extended family with four grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren all living in the Northwest.



Henry had great support from his neighbors who visited nearly every day bringing interesting conversation and food treats.



He will be missed by many. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019